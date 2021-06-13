Cancer-preventing HPV vaccine: Answering the top 5 most frequently asked questions

For the HPV vaccine to be effective, people need to be immunized before they’re exposed to the virus. We give the vaccine at an early age because this is when children will produce the strongest immune response in their bodies, and they’re not typically sexually active yet.

Many parents wonder if immunizing children might make them more likely to be sexually active, but this isn’t something parents should be worried about. For example, immunizing your children against tetanus does not make them more likely to try to step on rusty nails. The HPV vaccine is given to prevent cancer – nothing more.

Is the HPV vaccine safe?

Unequivocally, yes.

The HPV vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2006. More than 120 million doses have been given in the U.S. and more than 270 million worldwide. The vaccine has a safety and side effect profile similar to other vaccines.

Side effects are minor and can include:

• Headache

• Mild dizziness

• Mild pain, redness and/or swelling at the injection site

• Slight fever