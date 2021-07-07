Can't get away this summer? Stay put and stay active with a YMCA staycation

After more than a year of hibernating, there’s little doubt we could all use a vacation right about now.
After all, stepping away to relax and decompress is an important element of maintaining a healthy mental state.
But with all the variables involved, from crowds to cost to simply finding the time, a vacation just isn’t in the cards for everyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to forgo summertime fun. While it might take a stretch of the imagination, with a YMCA membership, you’ve got the makings of a great staycation.
It might not be a poolside cocktail by the beach, but Y members can still enjoy all the fun and benefits of staying active and healthy by swimming laps or having fun in the pool with family during open swim, while also ensuring little ones learn the importance of water safety with swimming lessons for all ages and abilities — which will definitely come in handy when you do find yourself poolside on vacation soon enough.
For many people, vacation means activity. From hikes in the mountains to biking on the beach, when you’re feeling healthy and strong, you’ll be able to enjoy everything more. A proper health and wellness routine at the Y can help ensure you’re ready to take on anything a vacation has to offer once you get there.
For most, vacation means keeping the kids busy and having fun. With YMCA Youth Sports, kids not only learn to get better at the game they’re playing, but also the important life lessons of sportsmanship and teamwork. And as most parents on vacation would agree, if your kids are using good teamwork, it makes everything go smoother.
Every parent would agree that vacation also means time away from the kids, too. Y members have access to child care programs where kids can enjoy fun and educational playtime while mom and dad get to step away for some time to work out, uninterrupted.
Did you know the number one most requested amenity at a vacation hotel is a complimentary breakfast? Everyday when Y members show up at their local branch, complimentary coffee is awaiting their arrival, to give a jolt to the workout, or to facilitate some socializing with fellow members.
And if you really like to travel, did you know a Y membership gets you access to all 10 Y branches across the Greater Omaha area? From Glenwood, Iowa, to Valley, Nebraska, the YMCA of Greater Omaha has you covered. In fact, once you do get on your vacation, your Y membership is valid at YMCAs across the country, so you can stay in shape, even on the road.
At the YMCA, we know that your pursuit of fitness is a journey, even if your journey keeps you right here at home. To join the Y and to see all programs, facilities, amenities and offers, visit www.metroymca.org.