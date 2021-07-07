Can't get away this summer? Stay put and stay active with a YMCA staycation

After more than a year of hibernating, there’s little doubt we could all use a vacation right about now.

After all, stepping away to relax and decompress is an important element of maintaining a healthy mental state.

But with all the variables involved, from crowds to cost to simply finding the time, a vacation just isn’t in the cards for everyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to forgo summertime fun. While it might take a stretch of the imagination, with a YMCA membership, you’ve got the makings of a great staycation.

It might not be a poolside cocktail by the beach, but Y members can still enjoy all the fun and benefits of staying active and healthy by swimming laps or having fun in the pool with family during open swim, while also ensuring little ones learn the importance of water safety with swimming lessons for all ages and abilities — which will definitely come in handy when you do find yourself poolside on vacation soon enough.

For many people, vacation means activity. From hikes in the mountains to biking on the beach, when you’re feeling healthy and strong, you’ll be able to enjoy everything more. A proper health and wellness routine at the Y can help ensure you’re ready to take on anything a vacation has to offer once you get there.