CARES Act funds available for more Nebraskans; deadline to apply is Nov. 13

Grant payments are expected to be released before Dec. 28, with award recipients notified by Nov. 25. Organizations that received funds from the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program are still eligible to apply for these grants. If received, the grant funding will not need to be repaid.

“The state recognizes there are continuing needs for our providers, producers, organizations and centers of worship. This is an effort to address those needs,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who is leading administration of the grants through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

“We want to assist as many people as possible to help those who support our communities.”

Applicants no longer need to be pre-approved to apply for these grants. A new online application system has been developed to allow for a faster, easier process. Announcements about award decisions will be made via email. If there are any questions or concerns about the application process or results, an applicant eligibility checklist, application checklist, FAQ document and a dedicated call center are available to help.

There is no fee to apply for the grants, and, with a nearing deadline of Nov. 13, it is recommended to apply as soon as possible. To view qualifications and apply, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants.