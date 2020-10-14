Catch up, keep up, get ahead: Mathnasium offers resources for students at any math level

The results indicate which critical skills need attention and in which order, and from there instructors practice using the thousands of pages of Mathnasium curriculum. Tutors also help with student’s homework for part of their sessions if they desire.

“Our ideal student is someone who wants to catch up, keep up or get ahead, and do it thoroughly, not like cramming for a test,” Koester said. “In other words, if a student struggles with geometry, it’s likely that they struggle not only with the geometry content, but also previous years’ skills that were never fully mastered.

“We seek to build mastery in those underlying skills, not just to help the student survive the current class.”

Instructors operate in a “one-on-one instruction in a team environment” in personalized 60- or 90-minute sessions.

Each tutor has up to four students, and each student gets a concept explained, question answered or page corrected every 5-6 minutes and then gets a few minutes to work independently.

“That’s how students build confidence; they don’t have one person sitting next to them the entire time they’re working,” she said. “They have help as needed and get to learn from multiple instructors.

“Mathnasium’s goal is to support students, parents and teachers through an approach that complements what the school does. We don’t compete with schools; rather we reach out to teachers (with parental permission) to help support the work their class is doing while we work with the students.”