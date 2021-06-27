Celebrating 40 years, Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa offers ‘escape from reality’

One of Omaha’s favorite salons is celebrating a milestone this year.

Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa has reached 40 years in business. Owner John Mangiameli says credit for this success goes to his employees and customers.

Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa 12025 Pacific St. 402-330-5660 www.creativehairdesign.com

“We couldn’t have done it without the people, the employees that make up this business, as well as the clients that have supported us over the last 40 years,” he says.

Mangiameli opened Creative Hair Design in 1981 with three employees. Today, he has more than 90 – and most have been with Mangiameli for decades. Second and third generations of Omaha families now are clients.

Employees are an integral part of the business, Mangiameli says.

“I enjoy being able to take students out of cosmetology school and help mentor and develop their skills,” he says.

And many employees of Creative Hair Design continue to learn new skills on the job.