Celebrating 40 years, Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa offers ‘escape from reality’

One of Omaha’s favorite salons is celebrating a milestone this year.
Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa has reached 40 years in business. Owner John Mangiameli says credit for this success goes to his employees and customers.
“We couldn’t have done it without the people, the employees that make up this business, as well as the clients that have supported us over the last 40 years,” he says.
Mangiameli opened Creative Hair Design in 1981 with three employees. Today, he has more than 90 – and most have been with Mangiameli for decades. Second and third generations of Omaha families now are clients.
Employees are an integral part of the business, Mangiameli says.
“I enjoy being able to take students out of cosmetology school and help mentor and develop their skills,” he says.
And many employees of Creative Hair Design continue to learn new skills on the job.
“Our technicians are continuously updating their artistic and technical skills with the latest knowledge in their individual fields of expertise,” he said.
The 17,000-square-foot facility includes a 5,000-square-foot second-floor spa.
“Our luxurious, private spa provides an escape from reality,” Mangiameli says.
Creative Hair Design took home several Omaha’s Choice Awards again this year, including first place for Hair Salon, Day Spa, Men’s Haircut & Shave and Nail Salon, as well as a win for Massage Therapy.
“Being named Omaha’s Choice lets the consumer know that we consistently provide high quality services and products to our clients,” he says.
“We want to thank the community for voting us No. 1 in Omaha.”