Click, bid, save: Nearly $1 million in goods, services up for grabs in W-H Auction Block

First-timers, don't be overwhelmed. Here's a step-by-step guide to bidding.

Auction Block for beginners

Step 1: Sign up

Register here. Be sure to use an email address that you check frequently, as auction notifications and updates take place via email. Bidders must be age 18 or older. No purchase necessary to register.

Step 2: Start bidding

Browse by category or search by item using the navigation menu.

See something you like? Enter your maximum secret bid – the most you are willing to pay for the item. Bids must meet the minimum reserve – 50% of the item's retail value – in order to qualify.

The site will automatically place bids on your behalf up to your maximum bid.

Step 3: Pay for your items

After the auction, you will receive an email prompting you to pay for any items you won. You can pay with a credit card online or by phone.