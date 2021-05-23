Coco & Charlie's: New Omaha children's clothing store thrives despite pandemic

Ever since she was a kid watching her mom work at her friend’s kids clothing store, running her own business has been Jenifer Holmquist’s lifelong dream.

Still, it’s a dream she never really thought would become a reality.

But now that she’s seeing great success with her children’s clothing store, Coco & Charlie's in Lakeside Hills Plaza, Holmquist said she knows she made the right decision to take a chance – even in the heart of the pandemic.

“(Running her own children’s clothing store) has always been in the back of my mind as something I would love to do with my life,” she said. “I named the store for my daughters, Chloe and Charlotte. They are my ‘why,’ and I want to show them that they are capable of doing anything they want in life.”

Despite the pandemic and the closure of 168th Street, Holmquist said business has been doing pretty well. She just recently opened her online shop, and sales are picking up there as well.

She already has regular customers, and said she’s glad she opened when she did despite the world’s circumstances last year.