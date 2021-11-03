Comfort food with a kick: Spice up your weeknight risotto with Beef Spanish Chorizo

2 shallots OR 1 small onion, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 cup Casa Bovina Beef Stock, kept warm on the stove

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

2 sprigs each thyme, oregano, and rosemary, finely chopped

2 tsp apple cider/white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Dice Certified Piedmontese Beef Spanish Chorizo, toss into a pan and sauté with extra virgin olive oil over medium heat.

2. Once nicely fried, remove from the pan and set aside, making sure to leave the fat in the pan.

3. Sauté shallots and garlic in the pan on medium heat, seasoning with salt and pepper. Add rinsed Arborio rice to the pan and toast for 2 mins. Add chopped thyme, oregano, and rosemary, then cook for another minute. If the pan is dry, add a knob of butter.

4. Add white wine and stir with wooden spoon until mostly absorbed.