Coming to a store near you: drive-up grocery kiosks designed by Nebraska-based Olsson

Olsson provides geotechnical and survey services to inform the ongoing design process of kiosks in the four-state area. The firm works closely with Hy-Vee to bring the expanded Aisles Online vision to life.

The kiosks will be permanent structures that may consist of a secondary building or canopy overhang. Refrigerator and freezer space are also incorporated in designs to maintain fresh products and seamless service.

Nebraska-based civil design technical manager Shayne Huxoll for Olsson is heavily involved in managing the creation of Hy-Vee’s kiosks. Communities will benefit from them now more than ever, he said.

“These kiosks are timely, and it was very evident when COVID-19 hit that there was a need for them,” he said. “I think Hy-Vee is being proactive by enhancing online grocery shopping to be as easy and convenient as possible. They will serve a good purpose to the community.”

The upgraded kiosks will be accessible to everyone, meeting requirements from the American Disabilities Act (ADA).