Coming to a store near you: drive-up grocery kiosks designed by Nebraska-based Olsson

Click. Add to cart. Check out.
Technology has transformed the way people shop for groceries. Thanks to digital innovation, customers can save time, skip the checkout line and avoid rush-hour traffic when they need to fill their freezers and stock their cupboards.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, consumers moved to e-commerce platforms for their everyday needs. Most retailers reported a surge in online shopping, especially grocers like Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee operates 285 supermarkets across the Midwest, including Nebraska. It launched its e-commerce platform, Aisles Online, in 2015. While the adoption of Aisles Online was steadily growing, the use of the platform quadrupled between March and May 2020.
Even though more customers are choosing to shop for groceries in person again, the use of Aisles Online remains high. For that reason, Hy-Vee decided to add permanent structures called “Aisles Online kiosks” to their stores, where customers who order online can drive up and conveniently have their groceries loaded into their vehicles.
Hy-Vee plans to install Aisles Online kiosks at more than 100 locations across the company’s footprint to meet the rising customer demand for online grocery shopping.
The grocery chain needed experienced engineers who have a proven track record of success to help tackle the project. Hy-Vee selected Olsson to help create 35 Aisles Online kiosks throughout Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
Olsson provides geotechnical and survey services to inform the ongoing design process of kiosks in the four-state area. The firm works closely with Hy-Vee to bring the expanded Aisles Online vision to life.
The kiosks will be permanent structures that may consist of a secondary building or canopy overhang. Refrigerator and freezer space are also incorporated in designs to maintain fresh products and seamless service.
Nebraska-based civil design technical manager Shayne Huxoll for Olsson is heavily involved in managing the creation of Hy-Vee’s kiosks. Communities will benefit from them now more than ever, he said.
“These kiosks are timely, and it was very evident when COVID-19 hit that there was a need for them,” he said. “I think Hy-Vee is being proactive by enhancing online grocery shopping to be as easy and convenient as possible. They will serve a good purpose to the community.”
The upgraded kiosks will be accessible to everyone, meeting requirements from the American Disabilities Act (ADA).
“We anticipate the trend of customers choosing online shopping as their primary way to shop for groceries to continue. Because of this, expansion of all our e-commerce platforms — including Aisles Online — is a top priority for us and that means making sure we have the infrastructure to support it,” said Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee.
Olsson has multiple offices in the Midwest and is using its local expertise when collaborating with community officials. Olsson is working on additional Aisles Online kiosks in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and several cities in Nebraska: Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Columbus and Papillion.
