Community resources, financial assistance help make private school affordable for many

You’ve combed the website, talked to friends and family, toured the school, and your child can’t wait to enroll.

If you have decided that a private school is right for your child, you may be wondering how you are going to pay for it. Particularly for high school, private school is a major investment.

To make private schools affordable to all, tuition assistance is available. Depending on the school, anywhere from 20 to 50% of the student body receives some type of aid. As a parent, you need to know what’s available and how to access it.

Tuition Assistance 101

Begin planning early. Contact the business office for information about tuition and fees, payment plans and the tuition assistance program. Request an estimate of your potential tuition reduction. Private schools welcome your call, even if your child is years away from beginning high school.

Once you have confirmed the application process, fill out all forms completely before the deadline.

Many of the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha use the FACTS: Grant and Aid Assessment. FACTS is an online application process that is designed to take into consideration all factors that may determine the tuition assistance award.