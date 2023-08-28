Today’s health care industry is a challenge for patients and providers alike.

Patients commonly wait days, weeks — or longer — to see their doctor. And with thousands of patients in their care, doctors and nurses face burnout at high rates.

For Dr. Joel Bessmer, innovation is the remedy.

“If we keep doing the same things in medicine, we’re not going to have future solutions,” the Omaha physician said. “Doctors are getting burned out today. We’re asking them to see so many patients — sick, complicated patients — without enough time to appropriately care for them.”

Dr. Bessmer’s solution is Members.MD, a membership-based clinic operating in Omaha under an innovative concierge medicine approach.

As members, patients are given direct access to their health care providers — both doctors and nurses — and are able to get same-day or next-day treatment by scheduling an appointment via the clinic’s app.

"When we have more time with our patients and we can focus more on prevention rather than just disease management, we're able to improve long-term health outcomes while maintaining a great patient experience,” Dr. Bessmer said.

Dr. Bessmer began utilizing the concierge approach while practicing at the Nebraska Medical Center in the mid 2000s. He then decided to take the concept into the community by opening a clinic. Members.MD opened in February of 2010.

“We need more innovation in the field, and that’s what the clinic is about,” he said. "You basically have 24/7 access to your physician. When patients know they can get a hold of you during the day, they don’t have as many emergencies in the middle of the night.”

A higher level of care

For Dr. David Stearnes, joining the Members.MD team is an exciting prospect.

Dr. Stearnes is the most recent addition to the Members.MD team of concierge physicians, which includes Dr. Bessmer, Dr. Jyoti Mahapatra, Dr. Matthew Bott and Dr. Suzan Crabb.

Dr. Stearnes' expertise brings a lot to the clinic, Dr. Bessmer said. “Bringing on new physicians like Dr. Stearnes is critically important for us to be able to grow.”

Dr. Stearnes has practiced traditional primary care and internal medicine for 16 years, seeing patients in both clinic (outpatient) and hospital (inpatient) settings.

“The traditional style of practice has become more and more challenging,” Dr. Stearnes said. “In an average day, I often felt like I did not have enough time to address all the issues affecting my older, complicated patients.”

After deciding to make the move to outpatient care, Dr. Stearnes said Members.MD felt like “the best fit for me, my patients and my family.”

While the national average for an internist is 2,000 to 3,000 patients each, the physicians at Members.MD have a patient load of 200 to 400, which allows them to offer much more personal, individualized care and — most critically — spend quality time with each patient.

“I can adequately address all of my patient’s issues — not just the ones that are critical at the moment, but the ones that, if not addressed, could become acute and critical issues,” Dr. Stearnes said.

Providing a higher level of care leads to more meaningful, fulfilling work, he added.

“Time and effort have nothing to do with being burned out,” he said. “Being burned out comes from being unfulfilled in what you’re doing.”

‘The best job we can do’

The concierge medicine approach at Members.MD is not just about spending more time with patients, but also using state-of-the-art methodologies and technologies.

“We have some tools inside our clinic that you don’t normally find in a general internal medicine clinic,” Dr. Bessmer said.

The clinic uses an InBody scale, which measures the body's compositional fat and muscle levels and runs comparative screens to see trends over time. The clinic also uses AI technology to detect small changes in patients' skin over time, as well as Boston Heart diagnostic testing to diagnose and prevent cardiovascular disease. Recently, Members.MD started offering advanced preventive cancer screenings with the GRAIL test by Galleri.

Members.MD accepts most insurance plans and also offers cash options.

“Rather than run things through an insurance company and paying a premium price, we can do things for cash and spend a lot less money,” Dr. Bessmer said. Bypassing insurance allows patients to access the same tests, scans and lab technicians, he said, but also allows the Members.MD team to perform tests that an insurance company may not deem necessary.

Ultimately, the concierge medicine approach is a game-changer for both patients and providers, Dr. Bessmer said.

“It’s not often that we can say in medicine that everybody’s goals are all aligned,” he said. “This approach allows us to do the best job we can do today in preventing illness.”

