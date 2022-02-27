Conservation in Nebraska reaches new heights through Pheasants, Quail Forever

Even though Pheasants Forever is approaching its 40th anniversary this year, the organization – along with its quail division, Quail Forever – has never been more alive with vital conservation work nationwide and in Nebraska.

Because wildlife habitat faces monumental challenges in an ever-changing world – land-use changes, a growing population, water wars, urban sprawl and oil and mineral exploration all threatening habitats for quail, pheasants and other wildlife – the organization remains vital for the future of upland wildlife.

“If there are to be places for wildlife going forward, we’ll have to work harder, be more creative and build more partnerships than ever before,” said Nebraska State Coordinator Kelsi Wehrman. “Our advantage today is more people than ever care about wildlife, which also makes it a time of opportunity.

“There’s room for wildlife habitat on every farm and ranch to better protect our natural resources and to leave uplands and wetlands for future generations to enjoy.”

Founded in 1982, Pheasants Forever began as a group of pheasant hunters who saw the connection between upland habitat loss and declining pheasant populations. Dedicated to wildlife habitat conservation, Pheasants Forever was formed.

The organization’s mission work quickly garnered it a reputation as “The Habitat Organization,” a tagline the nonprofit conservation group uses proudly to this day.

In 2005, in response to continued declines in quail populations and suitable quail habitat, Pheasants Forever formed a quail division – Quail Forever.

Although they are two distinctly different organizations defined by different species, the mission is shared by both: to conserve pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy.

Together, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever remain the nation’s leading upland wildlife habitat conservation group.

“In the past decade, our organizations have done a much better job of defining our work outside of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Public Relations Manager Jared Wiklund. “Although 80% of our members are hunters, the other 20% – and growing – recognize Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s impact on other species including monarch butterflies, native honey bees, songbirds and prairie grouse. More recently, the organization has ramped up its sustainability sector, working with landowners to align profitability with ecological performance.

“All of our work comes back to one common thread: diverse grasslands as a nexus for wildlife species.”

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever represent a grassroots, volunteer, membership-based organization. Members are a diverse group of hunters, farmers, ranchers, landowners, conservation enthusiasts and wildlife officials.

Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever • Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever work closely with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to offer nearly 400,000 acres of public access for hunting and high-quality upland gamebird habitat through the state’s Open Fields and Waters Program, Habitat Share and the Berggren Pheasant Plan.. • Since 1995, Pheasants Forever has been able to provide habitat-driven programs with the help of many conservation partners. • Other very successful Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever managed programs in the state include Nebraska’s Pathway for Wildlife program and Corners for Wildlife program – providing cropland-to-grassland conversion, habitat restoration, places to hunt, and soil health improvements through cover crops. Landowners achieve a variety of goals.

The organization achieves its mission across the lower 48 U.S. states (including Nebraska) and parts of Canada through the dedicated efforts of local chapters and a community of more than 400,000 members, partners and supporters.

The sum of all these parts has helped Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever dedicate more than $1 billion to more than 565,000 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres of land.

In Nebraska alone, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have positively impacted 7 million acres of upland wildlife habitat since the organization’s creation in 1982.

“This accomplishment can only happen with many partners working alongside,” Wehrman said. “With 97% of Nebraska privately owned, our habitat achievements are made in stride with the landowners, ranchers and farmers that take pride in the landscape and wildlife. Nebraska provides unique habitat incentives for landowners to enroll acreage.”

All of the tireless work that Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever has accomplished since 1982, especially efforts in Nebraska, will be on full display March 11-13 at National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic at CHI Health Center.

It’s the nation’s largest tradeshow and convention for upland hunters, landowners, bird dog lovers, wild game cooking enthusiasts and wildlife habitat conservationists.

“One of the most unique aspects of the show is our new Public Lands Pavilion and our promise that visiting the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic is helping to create more places to hunt and recreate in the Cornhusker State,” Wehrman said. “No other sports show in the country can make that statement.”