Courage and sacrifice: Military service is family tradition at Nebraska Furniture Mart

At Nebraska Furniture Mart, military service is part of our history.

A history that starts with Mrs. B’s arrival in the United States as a Russian immigrant seeking the American Dream. A dream that was realized when she started Nebraska Furniture Mart in the basement of her husband’s pawn shop.

People who knew Mrs. B fondly remember that she believed so strongly in the American Dream, that she would often lead her friends and colleagues in singing her favorite song, “God Bless America.”

Mrs. B passed this love of country to her son, Louie, who served in the U.S. Army from 1941-1945. He landed on Omaha Beach with the D-Day invasion force on June 6, 1944. Progressing slowly across France with General Patton’s Third Armored Division, Louie received a Purple Heart after being injured by shrapnel in the Battle of the Bulge. He went on to help liberate the concentration camps in Dachau, Germany, and aid those displaced in the war finding refuge in Italy.

After the war ended, Louie returned home to Omaha, where he and his mother helped Holocaust survivors find employment in their growing family business.