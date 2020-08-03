COVID-19 and pregnancy: Doctors have more answers, but there are still unknowns

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was little data on how the virus affected our bodies and outcomes, and even less on how it affected pregnant women.
Now armed with data since January, we’re getting a clearer picture on what COVID-19 means for pregnant women and their babies.
So what do we know now, and what risks do pregnant women face? Read on for answers.
FAQs: Pregnancy and COVID-19
Q: Are pregnant women who contract COVID-19 at higher risk for hospitalization?
A: Yes. Data gathered from January to June indicated that 31.5% of COVID-positive pregnant women were hospitalized compared to 5.8% of COVID-positive nonpregnant women. Pregnant women were also 50% more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 70% more likely to require mechanical ventilation. We already knew pregnant women are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses because of immune and physiological changes. This data mirrors what we’ve seen from SARS, MERS and seasonal influenza — that pregnant women are more likely to suffer more serious illness.
Q: Are pregnant women more likely to die from COVID-19 than nonpregnant women?
A: As of now, there doesn’t appear to be an increased risk of death among pregnant women compared to nonpregnant women.
Q: Can COVID-positive pregnant women transmit the virus to baby in utero?
A: There have been some cases reported of the virus being transmitted through the placenta, but we currently believe this risk to be low. However, more study is needed.
Q: Are COVID-positive pregnant women more likely to miscarry or deliver preterm?
A: Most reports so far don’t indicate an increased risk of birth defects or miscarriage in the first trimester, even though both have been observed with other coronaviruses and infections. There has been a reported increase in preterm births among COVID-positive pregnant women. In most cases, this is due to the worsening health of the mother and the need to deliver for her benefit.
Q: Is it safe to breastfeed if I have COVID-19?
A: Breastfeeding while COVID-positive is still recommended unless the mother is too ill to nurse. Breastfeeding can deliver antibodies to baby and help protect them from respiratory infections.
If you choose to separate yourself while sick and intend to resume breastfeeding later, the CDC recommends that you pump through the duration of your illness to maintain milk supply. It’s recommended that you:
• Use a dedicated pump
• Wash your hands before touching breast pump and bottle parts
• Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use
• Have someone who is healthy feed the expressed breast milk to baby
If you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and choose to breastfeed, wash your hands before touching baby and wear a face mask while breastfeeding.
Q: I’m pregnant and was exposed to COVID-19. What should I do?
A: Contact your health care provider for further instructions. The decision to test for COVID-19 is based on the exposure, test availability, community spread and other local policies that may change over time. Since pregnant women are considered high-risk, you’ll likely be directed to test for COVID-19. In the meantime, self-quarantine at home if possible.
You’re not alone
The best things you can do for you and your baby is mask, socially distance, practice hand hygiene and keep your prenatal appointments. If you have concerns about coming to an appointment, talk to your provider to discuss a plan that works for everyone. And know that at Methodist, our clinics are safe, and we’re doing everything we can to protect your health.
Take heart in knowing you’re not alone during this time. While no one wants to give birth during a pandemic, many families have said they’ve been forced to slow down, take notice of the small things and reassess priorities. So while you may not have the birth you always dreamed of, we are dedicated to making it the best possible experience under these unusual circumstances.
