 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cranberry sauce gives the perfect seasonal touch to ribeye steak
SPONSORED FEATURE

Cranberry sauce gives the perfect seasonal touch to ribeye steak

cranberry sauce1.jpg (copy)
CERTIFIED PIEDMONTESE

Boneless Ribeye Steak with Rosemary Cranberry Sauce is sure to be a hit this holiday season.

Boneless Ribeye Steak

Ingredients

2 Certified Piedmontese Boneless Ribeye Steaks

Salt

Pepper

Your favorite rub

1. Pat steaks dry with a paper towel. Season with the salt, pepper and rub on both sides.

2. Warm your skillet, and when it is ready, add oil to the pan and place the steaks in the pan. Cook the steaks for 7 to 11 minutes, or until your desired doneness.

cranberry sauce2.jpg (copy)

Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

12-ounce package cranberries, or 3 cans of premade whole berry cranberry sauce

¼ cup honey

2½ tablespoons water

2 rosemary sprigs

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon living vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup of orange juice

1. Place all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Increase heat to medium-high; cook 8 minutes or until juices begin to thicken. Remove from heat; add a little more salt and pepper.

3. Drizzle over cooked steaks.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert