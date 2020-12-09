Cranberry sauce gives the perfect seasonal touch to ribeye steak

Boneless Ribeye Steak with Rosemary Cranberry Sauce is sure to be a hit this holiday season.
Boneless Ribeye Steak
Ingredients
2 Certified Piedmontese Boneless Ribeye Steaks
Salt
Pepper
Your favorite rub
1. Pat steaks dry with a paper towel. Season with the salt, pepper and rub on both sides.
2. Warm your skillet, and when it is ready, add oil to the pan and place the steaks in the pan. Cook the steaks for 7 to 11 minutes, or until your desired doneness.
Rosemary Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
12-ounce package cranberries, or 3 cans of premade whole berry cranberry sauce
¼ cup honey
2½ tablespoons water
2 rosemary sprigs
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon living vinegar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup of orange juice
1. Place all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Increase heat to medium-high; cook 8 minutes or until juices begin to thicken. Remove from heat; add a little more salt and pepper.
3. Drizzle over cooked steaks.
