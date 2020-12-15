Creighton Prep puts young men on path toward success in college and beyond

His parents feared their eighth-grade son might be losing his way. His grades weren’t what they might be; he was pushing his parents’ limits, and he was questioning his faith.

“He wasn’t sure what he believed,” Lisa Gravelle recalled.

Gravelle and her husband, Matt, sent their son to Omaha Creighton Preparatory School, confident that Prep’s administrators, teachers and their son’s classmates would help guide his way. Two years later, during a conversation with a Prep administrator and his parents about his goals for his remaining time at school, Alec Gravelle announced that he wanted to get involved in campus ministry. And he wanted to help lead the organization.

“I remember thinking, ‘Who is this kid?’” Lisa Gravelle said.

That kid was inducted into Prep’s National Honor Society, graduated in 2018 with highest honors and headed to Boston College. Alec was well-prepared for the academic rigor of college. He's studying economics and wants to be a business analyst, his mother said.

“He went to high school trying to figure himself out. It’s quite amazing what happened to him.”