With income-based tuition, Creighton Prep offers affordable path to success

When a new student sets foot on campus for the first day of classes at Creighton Preparatory School, they start out by learning their mission for the next four years of their life.

Leer en español Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí.

That mission is to discover and cultivate the fullness of their God-given abilities, so when they leave for the next phase of their lives, they’re prepared both educationally and spiritually.

“We tell our students that they are responsible for becoming men for others, and that when they leave here, they should have begun to decide how they are going to offer their gifts and talents in generous service to the world,” said Fr. Matt Spotts, SJ, President of Creighton Prep.

“For we who are lucky enough to be educators, our mission shapes the reason why we do what we do," Spotts said. "We believe that every student who walks through our door is a unique and unrepeatable gift from God. The most vital work we can ever do is honor that gift through the way that we welcome, treasure, support and form the young men entrusted to our care.”

While there’s no denying Creighton Prep offers a comprehensive education for the mind and soul, some families may think a private Catholic school must be too expensive and that they can’t afford to send their son or sons there.

But thanks to the school’s income-based tuition model, a private education is very possible and more accessible than ever before.

Spotts said the model considers both the family’s income and financial ability to determine a guaranteed maximum yearly tuition. It was clear to the administration there were many families who didn’t realize adjustments to tuition could be made.

“There are parents who might never consider Prep for their son’s education because they don’t realize their actual tuition cost,” he said. “Families of all income levels need to know that they will never pay more than the tuition amount indicated for their income bracket.”

Creighton Prep is also continuing its bus service – providing transportation to the school and offering 12 bus stops throughout Omaha.

Great education starts with great teachers, and Spotts said Creighton Prep faculty are passionate, professional and mission-oriented.

The school is blessed with fantastic facilities – the newest addition being the Lannon Learning Commons – which houses student study and recreation areas and also creates a highly accessible and collaborative space for student support services.

By the time Prep students are juniors and seniors, many are doing college-level work. Prep offers approximately 25 AP classes and 25 dual-enrollment classes, allowing students a more personalized course progression throughout their four years.

“Families rightly want to know if a college prep education is a good investment; I think we can point to a lot of reasons why it is,” Spotts said. “Ninety-seven percent of our students attend a four-year university after they graduate. In last year’s graduating class (2021), 25% earned a full ride to college, which is a massive return on investment in a Prep education.”

“Eighty percent of students receive at least one scholarship,” added Spotts. “Just as important as getting into college, however, is what happens when our students get there. Our students come back from college and regularly report that they were prepared not only to succeed but to thrive.”

Prep students also engage in a rich formation program for the whole person. Students take multiple spiritual retreats over their four years. The vast majority of Prep students engage in service, which cultivates a lifelong habit of placing their gifts and talents at the service of others and the world.

In the process, they form enduring, authentic friendships that can only be formed through sharing transformative experiences with others.

“Our parents are often surprised by the degree to which the Prep community becomes their community,” Spotts said. “Some of this simply happens as parents are drawn into the community and find ways to get engaged, but we also regularly offer spiritual programming for our families so that they can experience some of what their sons also receive.”

While a majority of students are Catholic, CP welcomes students from every religious tradition. A significant number of students come from families who are not Catholic. All students will study theology for their four years, but they’ll also be invited to reflect deeply on how their encounter with God shapes their deepest values and the way they hope to live their lives.

“We ask our non-Catholic students the same thing we do of our Catholic students: to reflect deeply on questions of the meaning and purpose of human life; to take their own faith and spirituality as a matter of the utmost importance; and to consider how their faith will inform their lives,” Spotts said.

Senior Raul Contreras-Garrido said he will miss the brotherhood he’s developed and grown from over the past four years, as it’s helped him become the confident person he is today.

“Everyone at Creighton Prep treated me with respect and kindness from my first day,” Contreras-Garrido said. “I was really shy as a freshman, and I transitioned from not knowing anyone. Because of the brotherhood – the community – I experienced, I quickly found my place.”

“People welcome you and are always there to support you even when things get tough," added Contreras-Garrido. “I’ve made some very good friends. We’ve always been there for each other, and I think we’ll be there for each other after we leave.”

For more information about Creighton Prep, visit www.creightonprep.org/learnmore.