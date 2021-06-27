Curbside or dining in, Mama’s Pizza serves up customer satisfaction by the slice

Omaha’s favorite pizza is made of more than bread, cheese, toppings and sauce.

Mama’s Pizza 3 metro-area locations www.mamaspizzaomaha.com

At family-owned Mama’s Pizza, the key ingredient is customer satisfaction.

“A lot of our customers are like family because they have been coming to Mama’s for years,” says owner Jeff Harwood.

During the pandemic, Mama’s has adapted their business model, but the food has stayed the same.

“Obviously, our pizza is the main attraction,” Harwood says, “but our hand-breaded onion rings, homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing and margaritas aren’t far behind.”

Curbside service has become an integral part of the business. As indoor dining returns, having the capacity to host large groups of up to 40 guests in a party is a point of pride for Harwood.

“It’s an honor to be a part of so many special events at Mama’s.”