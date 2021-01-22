Death turns life upside-down: These simple steps may help to ease the loss of a loved one

“I held up fine during the visitation and funeral services,” said a 52-year-old whose wife had recently died after a valiant struggle with cancer.

After the funeral, he went into a confusing daze and wondered to himself, "Where do I go from here?"

On some days, he says, the pain is absolutely unbearable and he’s not sure he can get through this thing called grief and mourning.

The man's dilemma is a common one for those who have lost a loved one. While everyone's journey is different, there are some universal things that someone faced with the challenge of losing a loved can do to ease the pain of grief.

Choose to heal. From the very beginning, make the decision that you will heal and will not only recover from this loss, but you can become an example and a role model for others.

Accept the help of others. Establish a network of family, friends, neighbors and colleagues to give support and help you re-establish yourself. Those closest to you usually welcome the opportunity to provide a listening ear or run an errand as it gives them a sense that they are giving you something meaningful. This can only happen if you are willing to be open to their kindness and desire to help you.