'Debilitating and exhausting:' Fremont woman struggles with unknowns of long COVID

Their challenge in caring for long COVID patients like Melony is twofold: treating her symptoms to improve her quality of life while unraveling the mysteries of a condition unknown before last year.

“She was not somebody that I saw often in the office with complaints, so this is definitely all new,” Dr. Janssen said. “One thing that connects her symptoms is the lack of finding other conditions to explain them.”

Melony’s parade of symptoms has turned her life upside down.

“I’m only 42, and my medicine basket now? I think I take about 18 pills a night,” she said. “It’s affected my life. It’s affected my kids’ lives. It’s affected my clients. Day by day I wake up, and if today’s a good day, I can work. And if today’s a bad day, I have to text my clients and reschedule.”

The most difficult parts of long COVID, Melony said, are the unknowns – about her long-term prognosis, how to treat her brain fog and if she’ll ever be the wife and mother she wants to be again.

“It’s really hard because they can treat the physical part of it, but the mental part of it … I feel like I have dementia,” she said. “That part is so frustrating, debilitating and exhausting.”