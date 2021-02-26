Design with safety in mind: Air quality control, HVAC improvements become the new normal

The calls started coming almost immediately after Nebraska had its first reported COVID-19 case. The callers – building owners and managers – asked how they could help protect their occupants from COVID-19 transmission, said Rick Volk, partner at Morrissey Engineering in Omaha.

Engineers Week: Feb. 21-27 Each February, the American Council of Engineering Companies-Nebraska celebrates the innovation and creativity of its member firms in conjunction with National Engineers Week. Read the special section spotlighting the best of the best in ACEC Nebraska’s 2021 awards program in the Sunday, Feb. 21 World-Herald.

Information about COVID-19 and its transmission was not fully understood at first, Volk recalled. “We did know that the principal form of transmission was through respiratory droplets generally spread in close proximity,” he said. “Early reports from China suggested however that transmission of the virus could happen at long distances through very small airborne droplets, called aerosols.”