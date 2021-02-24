 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dinner made quick: 30-Minute Steak Pot Pie is a hearty yet simple dish for any occasion
SPONSORED FEATURE

Dinner made quick: 30-Minute Steak Pot Pie is a hearty yet simple dish for any occasion

Steak pot pie.jpg
CERTIFIED PIEDMONTESE

Have you ever wanted the perfect, easy and cozy meal to get you through the winter months?

Look no further than this recipe for 30 Minute Steak Pot Pie. This pot pie will fill you up, is simple to make and is made with Certified Piedmontese beef.

Ingredients

· 2 pounds Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips or Stew Beef

· ½ teaspoon salt

· ½ teaspoon pepper

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· ½ teaspoon onion powder

· 1 tablespoon canola oil

· 1 medium onion - diced

· 4 cloves garlic - minced

· 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

· 1 teaspoon dried thyme

· 3 tablespoons flour

· 1/2-1 cup red wine (can substitute same amount of beef broth)

· 2 tablespoons tomato paste

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 2 cups low sodium beef broth

· 16 oz frozen mixed vegetables - thawed

Biscuit topping

· 8 refrigerated biscuits - We used Southern Grand style

· 8 tablespoons butter

· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1/2 teaspoon thyme

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium high heat.

3. Add onion and garlic to the skillet and cook for 3 minutes or until onion has started to soften.

4. Add steak to the pan and begin to cook.

5. Stir in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, Seasonings, wine and beef broth; stir until combined.

10. Add flour until thick.

11. heat to simmer.

12. Simmer for 8 minutes or until sauces thickens.

13. Stir in mixed vegetables.

14. Top with biscuits.

15. Add a tablespoon of butter to each biscuit and then sprinkle thyme and garlic powder over the top.

16. Transfer pan to oven and bake for 25-30 minutes.

17. Serve immediately.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert