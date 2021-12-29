Dinner made quick: Stir-Fry Beef with Leeks is ready to enjoy in under 15 minutes

Looking for a quick and effortless recipe for a simple yet satisfying dinner?
Stir-Fry Beef with Leeks is a delicious recipe you would decimate within minutes. With just three ingredients (beef, leek and garlic), it incorporates the essence of stir fry: Protein, vegetable, and sauce. Feel like a kitchen wizard as you whip up dinner in no time.
The skillet can be lifted off the heat earlier depending on how soft and sweet you like your leeks. The longer you cook them, the softer and sweeter they are. To prevent overcooking your beef, you can cover the skillet with a lid after removing from heat and let it sit for 5 minutes to soften your leek further.
Ingredients
(4 Servings)
1½ lb of Certified Piedmontese Stir-Fry Beef
2 tbsp of vegetable oil/peanut oil
3 cups sliced leek
4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
4 dried chili peppers, cut into small pieces (skip the chilies if you don't like spicy food)
1 tbsp soy sauce/oyster sauce
3 tsp sugar
Salt, to taste
Directions
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and sauté the dried chili peppers until the oil is slightly red. If you don't like spicy food, skip this step.
2. Add sliced garlic to the skillet and sauté until fragrant and slightly golden around the edges.
3. Add Certified Piedmontese stir-fry beef to the skillet and stir fry until there is almost no pink on the beef, about 3 to 4 minutes.
4. Add leeks, soy sauce, and sugar. Mix well. Continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until leeks are at your desired softness. Remove skillet from heat.
5. Serve your stir fry with a bowl of rice. Enjoy!
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.