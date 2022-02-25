Discover your voice: UNL empowers students to find the courage to pursue their passions

Sydney Trench, an elementary education major, used her experience at Nebraska to build a solid foundation for her career, and most importantly, find her voice.

I was able to find my voice and really, really shout it loud. I just know that I’m comfortable in my own skin, in my profession, my schoolwork and my future career. I’ve been able to grow a lot at Nebraska; this is an environment where your opinions are respected, and they matter.

Sydney’s path to finding her voice started in high school, but led her in a different direction at first.

I came into the university as an advertising and public relations major. I started the advertising and public relations intro classes, and thought, “maybe this is not for me — maybe I want to go back to what I originally wanted to do in high school — that’s education.”

So, I changed my major. I think that it’s so important for everyone to know that it’s OK to change your major or be undecided. Even though I had a good experience in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, I decided it wasn’t necessarily for me.

Sydney had several experiences outside of her major that helped her gain career experience.

I joined University Program Council (UPC) and absolutely fell in love with it. Even though UPC is in hospitality, I didn’t feel out of place as an education major. There are so many things to learn from clubs and activities that aren’t necessarily major specific. I gained so many valuable skills from this organization that I carry with me to this day.

I also became an orientation leader because I thought I could really have an impact on other students because of my experiences; I can teach and relate to them. I think it’s all about those types of relationships — whether you’re a teacher to a five-year-old or an orientation leader to a 20-year-old.

Sydney really found her voice when she got hands-on in her major as a student-teacher.

I remember teaching a guided reading lesson the first semester of practicum my junior year. It was only six students, but I remember really clicking with those six students and finding what I call my “teacher voice.”

That was the first time I think I really found that voice. I wasn’t shaky. I wasn’t hesitant. I could answer any question they had, even though sometimes you have no idea how to answer in a way that they can understand. That moment accelerated me into the next practicum — kindergarten. I used my teacher voice a lot more because it’s louder.

I was grateful to get to go into a classroom last semester. We had five students who were completely remote on Zoom, and 20 students in the classroom. It was such a learning curve teaching through Zoom, with a mask or not being able to have hands-on things because we couldn’t share materials.

Being adaptable was such an important thing in this field experience. I enjoyed being able to go into the classroom and actually get to see their little faces. It’s been nice to have a sense of normalcy throughout this whole pandemic.

Sydney says she appreciates both her experiences and relationships.

I’m grateful that a lot of the professors I had were teachers themselves. They’re able to give us personal experiences and stories that we can relate to. Then, we can apply what we’re doing in practicum to what we’re learning in the classroom. Whether that is creating a lesson plan from scratch, teaching it and then reflecting on what we can do better next time, it’s just really using our own personal experiences and relating those back to what we’ve been through.

I will always relate back to the relationships that I built at Nebraska and those skills that I’ve built, whether that be my interpersonal skills, such as my identity or my voice, or how I build relationships with my students.

Sydney is currently student teaching at Fullerton Elementary in the Omaha Public School district and is searching for the right position in an Omaha-area school for the 22-23 school year after graduation this May.