Discovery Hall brings ‘unparalleled’ opportunities to UNK campus

“It’s definitely different than the rest of the buildings on campus,” Alvarado said of Discovery Hall. “I like that it’s more fresh and modern. It just feels good to be in here.”

Alvarado’s favorite spot is actually outside the building, where a rooftop garden overlooks the rest of west campus.

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Ryan Teten is fond of the open floor plan throughout the three-story structure, which promotes collaboration and innovation among the various departments located there – industrial technology, cyber systems, mathematics and statistics and physics, astronomy and engineering.

“Discovery Hall not only provides exciting spaces for our faculty and students to utilize, it embodies the Loper spirit,” he said.

This cross-disciplinary approach exposes students to new academic areas and encourages faculty to share instructional and research ideas that advance UNK’s mission.

“Students seeking an environment with cutting-edge technology will be taught in the newest building in the state. This enables innumerable face-to-face and remote learning possibilities,” Teten said.

Discovery Hall offers “unparalleled” opportunities for current and future Lopers, according to the dean.