Do Good Week is here: Support local nonprofits by giving dollars and more all week long

Assistance League of Omaha

8502 W. Center Road

Transforming Lives • Strengthening Community. Assistance League of Omaha volunteers transform lives of children and adults through community programs. As essential needs are met in our community, families flourish.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

10831 Old Mill Road, Suite 400

More than 40 kids are waiting for a mentor right now. Become a Big or join your friends and neighbors across our community and help fund new matches. You can make this difficult time a little easier for kids on our waitlist. Please, get involved and do some good this week.