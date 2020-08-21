Does time alone heal grief? Support groups offer a path forward for the bereaved

Following the death of a loved one, once the bereaved are able to share their feelings and their struggles, they undoubtedly will be told, “It just takes time.”
Most of us have probably heard or even expressed those words to friends or family members following a loss. Albeit a true statement, the question becomes: "How much time does it take?"
Don't wait
It is true that everything changes as time passes — your emotional state, the way you feel. There are days when you seem to be feeling better, and there are days when you regress. There is no need to worry when this happens, it is the nature of grief.
It is true that time can heal grief. Unfortunately statistics show that can take anywhere from five to eight years to recover from a devastating loss if left to time itself.
The good news is it does not have to take that long. Grief support groups can help you move through the process and do the grief work necessary instead of waiting on time alone.
If we simply wait, expecting time to do the work necessary for our healing, we will be left standing still in grief as if we were stuck in quicksand. We need do our own grief work.
Do the work
We need to acknowledge that the feelings we are experiencing are normal and natural. All too often, out of fear of showing weakness, we lie to ourselves and others, saying “I’m doing OK" or "I’m alright," when the truth is “I’m hurting and I’m struggling.”
We need to accept that we cannot go back or change what has happened. Then we need to take actions on moving forward. If only it were that easy!
The question becomes, "What can I do to help myself?"
Support groups are a great resource and provide an outlet to share your thoughts and fears with people who have had a loss and can understand what and why you feel the way do. It is essential to have an outlet where you feel safe and welcome without fear of being misunderstood.
Another great tool is to read, read and read some more.
Although it may be difficult at first, reading as much as you can about the grieving process can help you understand your feelings and why they are completely normal. Reading materials from multiple authors provides us with different perspectives of understanding and dealing with the grieving process.
Like everything else in life, there is no one size fits all, even in the grieving process.
Find meaning
A lot has been written about finding the meaning of death. That does not mean the clinical cause of death, but rather, finding purpose and meaning of what was important to your loved one.
This also does not happen quickly. As you move through the grieving process, you will undoubtedly talk with people, and quite possibly discover things you never knew or heard before about your loved one. Through your conversations, you may gain a totally different perspective of how they lived their life and connected with other people.
Likewise, there may be an organization or activity they were involved with that you could contribute to or help carry on the works they may have started. Simply by sharing your memories with others helps them and you know and appreciate your loved one and the life they lived.
Do not bury your future in quicksand. You have work to do. Do not wait on time to heal your grief. Do not let your gifts and talents be buried in the cemetery.
Confront your grief head on, find a support group, a spiritual advisor or a nonjudgmental friend who will help you develop your plan of action to move forward with your grief versus waiting on time.
For more tips for dealing with loss, visit johnagentleman.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!