Don't delay: As vaccination rates rise, it’s time to return to cancer screening

Did you delay your mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic? What about your colonoscopy? Have you scheduled that low-dose lung CT scan, or are you still dragging your feet?

As we continue in this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rates rise, it’s imperative that we shift our mindsets from crisis management back to preventative care. That’s why Methodist Health System is partnering with the American Cancer Society and the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as we join health systems and organizations across the country to improve cancer screening rates and stop cancers as early as possible.

The message is clear: It’s time to return to cancer screening.

Danger in delaying

We know that the number of people newly diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. and around the world decreased significantly during the pandemic. We also know that cancer screenings dropped and even came to a halt for several weeks. The conclusion? An untold number of cancers have gone undiagnosed and untreated. The National Cancer Institute predicts that in the next 10 years, the U.S. will see 10,000 excess deaths from breast cancer and colorectal cancer alone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.