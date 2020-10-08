Don't hibernate this winter: Find your wellness/life balance at the Y

Experts will tell you the importance of living a “balanced” life.

We strive to remain upright while successfully navigating the peaks and valleys of work and life, kids and careers, run and respite. How do we maintain our equilibrium through it all?

Even things that we know are coming, like the changing of the seasons, can throw us out of balance.

As we watch the dropping leaves change to falling snow, the YMCA of Greater Omaha offers a key lesson to maintaining proper balance this winter: Humans aren’t meant to hibernate.

Don’t slow down

Studies have shown that kids experience less activity in the winter months than they do in the summer.

One study cited that only 5% of kids get at least an hour of activity a day during the winter months, compared to significantly more time exercising and playing in the summer months.

But winter knows no age. As adults we joke about putting on the “winter layer.” But just because the temperature drops does not mean the scale should go up.