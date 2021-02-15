Don't ignore the warning signs: 8 heart attack symptoms women might miss

1. Chest pain or discomfort. Just like in men, chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom for women, but it may feel a bit different. It can be described as a fullness, burning or squeezing, and it may not be on the left side. It can be in the upper chest, on the right side or in the upper abdomen.

2. Pain in your arms, back, neck or jaw. The pain can be gradual or sudden, and it may come and go before becoming more intense. A woman may also experience a “heavy” sensation or tingling in her arms and/or legs.

3. Stomach pain or “heartburn.” Many mistake this pain as heartburn, the flu or a stomach ulcer.

4. Shortness of breath or lightheadedness. Having trouble breathing for no apparent reason may be a sign of a heart attack, especially if one or more of the other symptoms are present.

5. Nausea or vomiting. Experiencing either or both can be a sign that a heart attack is imminent.

6. Sweating. It’s common for a woman having a heart attack to break out in a nervous, cold sweat. It will feel more like stress-related sweating than what you experience while exercising or being too hot.