Doo Wop Project crooners bring Motown magic to Holland Center Outdoors

Bringing an old-school vibe from a new generation, the seven voices of The Doo Wop Project will join the Omaha Symphony for a weekend of outdoor performances.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 at the Holland Center Outdoors. This will be the second time The Doo Wop Project has performed with the Omaha Symphony.

Tickets are available at TicketOmaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.

Melding that late-night-crooner-under-a street-lamp-in-Jersey sound with some of today’s biggest hits, The Doo Wop Project and the Omaha Symphony will take audiences on a journey through the evolution of American vocal music in the tradition of Motown Records and the likes of The Temptations, The Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder, all the way through to its modern-day evolution.

Featuring a slate of vocalists with Broadway credits from shows like "Jersey Boys," "Hairspray," "Jesus Christ, Superstar," "Mama Mia," "Guys and Dolls," "Motown: The Musical" and more, this talented group paired with the sweeping strings and colorful winds of the orchestra will bring their nostalgic and heartfelt tunes to Omaha.