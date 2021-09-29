Dynamic speakers will take on 'uncomfortable conversations' at diversity conference

Omar Johnson, former CMO at Beats by Dre and former VP of marketing at Apple, was named a “Brand Genius” by Adweek and one of the “Most Innovative CMOs” by Business Insider. He’s also founder of ØPUS United, a modern brand management company that works to encourage conversations around racial equity and the empowerment of younger generations to take action through polling, voting and representation within the government.

Soraya Chemaly is an award-winning author and activist. She writes and speaks frequently on topics related to gender norms, inclusivity, social justice, free speech, sexualized violence and technology. The former executive director of The Representation Project and director and co-founder of the Women’s Media Center Speech Project, she has long been committed to expanding women’s civic and political participation.

Angel Jennings is the assistant managing editor of culture and talent at the Los Angeles Times. She’s had a 15-year career in journalism that started at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and took her to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. Now she helps identify, track, interview and hire the best journalistic talent in the world, while advancing the L.A. Times’ diversity, equity, inclusion and access.