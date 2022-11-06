Early Development Network offers support during, after autism diagnosis

We’re the Dillon family! We have 3 wonderful children: Jackson, 10; Nova, 3; and Riley, 2.

Joe and I have been married since 2017, after almost two years of trying to grow our family, we were blessed with Nova.

Nova is so sweet and always has been. From the day Nova was born, she has made my husband giggle. He still cannot help but look at her and giggle. When I ask why, he says, “she’s so cute, so innocent, I just can’t help it.” She does that to every person she meets, you cannot help but fall in love with her sweet smile. Our youngest, Riley, is spunky. She’s her sister’s biggest fan and future advocate.

It had been almost a year since I’d seen Nova with children her age in a day care setting. I will never forget walking into day care that first day, it was 2 months before Nova’s second birthday. She was so glaringly different from her peers, but was her quiet, sweet self, happy sitting in the corner away from the chaos of a room of 15 two-year-olds.

At her two-year check-up, I addressed my concerns with her pediatrician and we were introduced to the Early Development Network. We started services in April 2021 and so began our journey. Nova was diagnosed with level 2 autism on Dec. 1, 2021. At that moment nothing had changed, however everything felt different. I started to wonder when people looked at us, could they tell? I felt alone. Even though everyone I talked to was kind and supportive; I felt no one could understand first-hand all the big feelings I was having. My husband felt much differently and didn’t feel that isolation as I did. He felt relieved by the diagnosis, as we finally had the answers we needed to get Nova the help she requires.

Fast forward to 2022, we met with the Early Development Network every two weeks to create a plan for our family and Nova’s success. They provided support through an Individual Family Service Plan (ISFP) that allowed our family to share our struggles and create a strategy. One day, I woke up and realized how “not alone” I was. There was an amazing group of people becoming a part of our journey with autism, each one of them connected to us through Nova and her little charismatic personality. We were creating our own community and it was only appropriate to call it “Nova’s Tribe” since she was the center of it all.

I share updates from all of her different appointments with Nova’s Tribe. The email chain consists of our service coordinator, doctors, therapists, family, friends and more. If Nova accomplishes a milestone, we all get to celebrate it together. Most recently she did art for the first time. If we run into bumps in the road, we can strategize together. Her team is there to celebrate her successes at every turn. Being a parent to a child with autism is not meant to be done alone, it takes a village, a community, and a tribe of people to help your child grow.

Right now, there is a mother out there feeling exactly how I did at the beginning — alone. There is a tribe of people out there waiting to find you. There are other special needs moms out there, like me, rooting you on. Connect with your school district or Early Development Network. They were my first connection and support system as I navigated autism. Thank you Kristin, Julie and Teresa for your special part in our journey, you are forever members of Nova’s Tribe.

It's never too early to ask questions about your child’s development. Take advantage of free early intervention services through your school district. Call 402-597-4936 or visit our website at omahaedn.esu3.org.