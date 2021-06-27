 Skip to main content
EDUCATION: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
Adult Education

First Place

Metropolitan Community College

Winners

Iowa Western Community College

Midland University

College/University

First Place

Creighton University

Winners

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Bellevue University

Private High School

First Place

Creighton Prep

Winners

Marian High School

Gross Catholic High School

Private School (K-8)

First Place

St. Gerald Catholic School

Winners

St. James/Seton Catholic School

St. Margaret Mary Parish & School

Public High School

First Place

Millard South High School

Winners

Westside High School

Millard North High School

Public School (K-8)

First Place

Oakdale Elementary School

Winners

Bryan Elementary School

Standing Bear Elementary

Technical/Trade School

First Place

Metropolitan Community College

Winners

Iowa Western Community College

Capitol Beauty School

