Efficacy and opinions vary, but 'the best vaccine is the one you’re offered first'

Keep in mind: There are ways to help minimize some of those side effects . Plan ahead if you can. Take the day off of work after your vaccination or plan to get vaccinated on a Friday. Don’t let the threat of possible side effects delay you from getting vaccinated.

The J&J vaccine trials were conducted at a different time than the mRNA trials – much later in the pandemic, when there were greater numbers of infections and the presence of variant strains (which seem to be more contagious). Would the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do as well under similar circumstances? We don’t know. Are the mRNA vaccine efficacy numbers truly greater even though they were done early in the pandemic with fewer infections and no variant strains? Again, we don’t know. While it’s believed that all three vaccines provide some level protection against COVID-19 variants, the difference in trials may tell us less about how well the mRNA vaccines hold up against them.