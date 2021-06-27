Emergen-Tree Health Services takes clinical, holistic approach to tree health

If you’re sick, you see a doctor. If you have a sick tree, you call Emergen-Tree Health Services.

The Papillion-based tree pest and treatment service was named best tree service in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Emergen-Tree Health Services 402-990-4994 emergentreeomaha.com

Founded in early 2020, the company takes a clinical, yet holistic and environmentally friendly approach to recognizing the signs and symptoms of the type of infections, pests and diseases common to area trees.

“Just like with medicine for people, for every disease and pest there is some way to help the tree,” manager Jace Howell said. “It's about diagnosing what the issue is and treating it accordingly."