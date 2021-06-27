 Skip to main content
Emergen-Tree Health Services takes clinical, holistic approach to tree health

DSC02764 (1).jpg

Papillion-based Emergen-Tree Health Services was named best tree service in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

 EMERGEN-TREE HEALTH SERVICES

If you’re sick, you see a doctor. If you have a sick tree, you call Emergen-Tree Health Services.

The Papillion-based tree pest and treatment service was named best tree service in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Founded in early 2020, the company takes a clinical, yet holistic and environmentally friendly approach to recognizing the signs and symptoms of the type of infections, pests and diseases common to area trees.

20210609_075128[1].jpg

Jace Howell

“Just like with medicine for people, for every disease and pest there is some way to help the tree,” manager Jace Howell said. “It's about diagnosing what the issue is and treating it accordingly."

Howell has experience in many areas of tree care, including planting trees at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Common tree diseases or issues include oak wilt disease, Japanese beetles, Dutch elm disease, bagworms and more. 

For more information, visit emergentreeomaha.com, find them on Facebook or call 402-990-4994.

