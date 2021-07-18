Event chair: Virtual brunch will honor 'truly impressive' group of honorees

For the second year, Omaha-based nonprofit organization Inclusive Communities is celebrating its Humanitarian Brunch in a virtual format – the Humanitarian Brunch Situation.

While strides are being made due to the pandemic, the organization recognizes that not everyone is comfortable with large in-person events, and has therefore opted to retain the online format.

Board Chair Tulani Grundy Meadows and her spouse Othello Meadows are the honorary event chairs. They encourage everyone to support the brunch by viewing the online content and making a donation. Grundy Meadows reminds, “Just like this pandemic didn’t stop our equity building work, it won’t stop us from honoring this year’s awardees, and the individuals and partners we are highlighting are truly impressive.”

Inclusive Communities is a nonprofit organization that provides customized human relations work for all ages to confront prejudice, bigotry and discrimination through education and advocacy.

Visit www.ichumanitarianbrunch.org to view the 2021 Humanitarian Brunch Situation.