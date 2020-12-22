Experts offer tips to involve seniors this holiday season while keeping them safe

’Tis the season for making memories — but against the backdrop of a pandemic, usual gatherings can be spreading grounds for COVID-19.

The experts at Immanuel, a Midwest leader in retirement living and senior services, say reinventing traditions is the key to connecting with at-risk older loved ones during the holidays.

“Seniors continue to be one of the most at-risk groups for the virus,” says Jennifer Knecht, Immanuel vice president of marketing, communications and sales. “But there are ways to connect while keeping them safe.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends those most at-risk for COVID-19, including all older adults, should avoid in-person gatherings with people outside of their household. In many areas, infection rates are the highest they’ve been and a simple holiday gathering could turn deadly for those at-risk.

For seniors, the risk of loneliness can be just as concerning.