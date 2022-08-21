‘Exponential growth:’ Berry Law named to Inc. 5000 list for sixth year in a row

Nebraska law firm Berry Law has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year.

Berry Law is the only current Nebraska company to maintain this honor for six years in a row. Berry Law was founded by Vietnam veteran John Stevens Berry Sr., and is currently led by Iraq war veteran John S. Berry.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

“A lot of companies will make the list two or three times and fall off. We were looking for consistent and exponential growth,” Berry said. “The Inc. 5000 measures grit and determination. It’s a validation that our commitment, focus and discipline have paid off.”

The team at Berry Law represents clients in personal injury, criminal defense and veterans’ disability benefits matters. They serve seriously injured Nebraskans throughout the state and represent thousands of military veterans nationwide.

“Our mission to protect the constitutional rights of our citizens and help our nation’s heroes motivates, aligns and drives us to build bigger futures for our team members and our clients.”

Outstanding lawyers are only part of the firm’s success, Berry said. “We have over 30 military veterans on our team and several former college athletes who show up to compete and improve every day.

“We relentlessly pursue excellence in everything we do,” he said. “While our lawyers have public victories in the courtroom, some of our biggest wins come from marketing, finance, HR, operations and technology teams.”

Berry Law is one of two Nebraska firms to make the Inc. 5000 list this year, with plans for continued growth and expansion into next year.

“We’re seeing the difference we were making in the lives of our clients regionally and nationally,” Berry said. “The more you grow, the more capabilities you have to serve clients. To be able to get the best possible results for our clients, we needed to do what was necessary to consistently win.”

The firm has maintained rapid growth for the past six years by building a strong infrastructure of technical experts with proven leaders, Berry said.

“Our rapid growth stems from our culture of winning,” he said. “We hire winners, we train winners, and we win for our clients.”

Berry Law Firm was founded in 1965 by attorney John S. Berry Sr. With more than 250 years of combined legal experience and 300 years of combined military service, the team at Berry Law is well equipped to handle the most serious legal needs. Originally focused on criminal defense work, the firm has expanded to offer a full suite of legal services. Learn more at www.berrylawfirm.com.