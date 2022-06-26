Fabric fanatics: Celtic Quilter thrives with classes, products for quilting enthusiasts

Judy Fletcher opened the doors of Celtic Quilter only a few months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celtic Quilter 5080 S. 108th Street 402-512-7195 celticquilteromaha.com

But Celtic Quilter weathered the storm, launching a successful Friday mystery box program and keeping up with demand for sewing machines. The store went on to win Omaha Choice Awards for Crafts Store and Yarn/Quilting Shop.

“Celtic Quilter has been blessed with amazing customers,” Fletcher said. “Our friendly team has been a key part in creating customer loyalty.”

Amid the pandemic, the store gave back to its community by becoming a hub for Nebraska Masks for Medicine. It also created hospital gowns and caps that were in short supply.

Fletcher said it’s rewarding to watch a new quilter learn something new in the shop’s two large, bright classrooms.

“We offer lots of classes for the beginner to the advanced quilter,” Fletcher said. “We hope to service the Omaha quilters for many years to come.”