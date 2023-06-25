Talking about body hair might be taboo, but we’re going there (yes, there too). Unwanted hair grows all over, we try (in vain) to get and keep the smooth, hair-free skin we want, but that pesky hair always comes back. But what if there was a way to get rid of it for good?

We’re not talking about waxing, shaving, or plucking — these methods are painful, outdated and very temporary. Instead, we’re referring to a permanent, often misunderstood solution to unwanted hair: laser hair removal.

This method of hair removal is growing in popularity (you may have even started looking into it already), but while the internet is a great resource, it’s also riddled with misinformation and myths about laser hair removal. The experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal have heard it all. Here are some of the most common myths about laser hair removal. Despite what you’ve heard, it works, and laser hair removal is for everyone.

Myth #1 - “Laser hair removal doesn’t work on dark skin tones.”

This outdated belief may have been true when laser hair removal was first approved by the FDA in the ‘90s. But the technology has evolved, making laser hair removal safe and effective for all skin tones when performed correctly. The Candela GentleMax Pro (used by Milan Laser) gives clients the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it includes two technologies—the Nd: YAG laser for darker skin tones and the Alexandrite laser for lighter skin tones. Milan Laser creates customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of each client. You’re unique, and your laser hair removal treatment plan should be, too!

Myth #2 - “Laser hair removal results are temporary.”

During treatments, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle. The follicle is heated and destroyed, so it can never, ever grow again. When performed correctly, each laser hair removal treatment gives you permanent results. But our bodies are unpredictable—new hair follicles can become active and new hair can grow due to hormones, age, genetics and more.

Milan Laser offers the industry’s only true Unlimited Package. You’ll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs down the road because your results are guaranteed for life at one affordable price. Most Milan Laser Clients are hair free within 7-10 treatments. So be wary of medspas that offer laser hair removal services that sell packages of six to nine sessions—it might be cheaper initially, but you’ll likely have to pay for touch-ups and buy additional packages to get the results you want.

Myth #3 - “Laser hair removal hurts!”

Everyone’s pain threshold is different, but laser hair removal is way less painful than waxing (especially in super sensitive areas). Many say it stings like a rubber band snap, but only for a millisecond—the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair. The Candela used at Milan Laser has a built-in comfort feature that shoots a mist of cooling cryogen immediately after each laser pulse to instantly relieve any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

Myth #4 - “Laser hair removal is expensive.”

Laser hair removal is more cost-effective over time. It’s an investment, not an expense. You save time and money with laser hair removal by getting permanent results.

Here’s the truth: a lifetime of waxing and shaving is more expensive than laser hair removal. Don’t believe us? The average person spends $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials like razors, creams and exfoliators. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 in a lifetime. An endless cycle.