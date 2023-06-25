A lot of faith, a little flour and a family history of bakers.

Shandy's Bakery 13811 T Plaza 402-340-3925 www.shandysbakery.com

That’s all Shandy Thorell had when she first dreamed of opening a bakery.

“We were absolutely broke,” Thorell says. “We had no money, not even for groceries for our kids.”

In the eight and a half years since her dream began, with the baking knowledge passed down from her mother and grandmother, Thorell has transformed her dream into a reality: Shandy’s Bakery.

Thorell uses heritage recipes with a few key ingredients: Swedish love and personality.

“I put in the same love our grandmothers used when they baked the same recipes,” she says. “It gives people good memories, as well as excites the taste buds.”

Shandy’s Bakery offers a variety of baked goods, but the standouts are Scandinavian Almond Cake, Swedish Rye Bread, Swedish Princess Torte, “and of course the cinnamon rolls.”

The journey began in 2014. With help from her family, she sold warm bread from a wagon on the weekends. The next stop was a presence at local farmers markets. Finally, in 2018, Thorell opened a storefront.

Shandy’s Bakery is a winner in this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards, a recognition that validates her years of effort, she says.

“I have sacrificed a lot to grow this business, and to win this kind of award just shows me that dreams do come true.”

Owning a bakery is all about customer relationships and quality products, Thorell says.

“Getting to know my customers and hearing how my bread is used to touch lives makes the job worthwhile,” she says. “Seeing God work in those relationships is amazing.”

With strong support from loyal customers throughout the Omaha metro, Shandy’s Bakery has thrived.