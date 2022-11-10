Family-owned Nebraska Star Beef offers premium steaks, roasts and ground beef

Nebraska Star Beef has been selling and shipping premium Angus beef across the U.S. for well over a decade.

But the family behind the business, the Klutes, have been producing beef in Nebraska for much, much longer.

“Over the years, we learned that consumers value a single source, all-natural beef supply, even if it costs a little more," says team member Kayla Pfister.

"We started Nebraska Star Beef to maintain a supply of all natural beef to anyone with access to the internet, and it has grown in all directions.”

Nebraska Star Beef came into existence on the tail end of a groundbreaking venture with Whole Foods Markets.

In the decade prior to the inception of Nebraska Star Beef, the Klutes and Phelps County Feeders worked together with Whole Foods Markets to develop an antibiotic-free, growth-hormone-free line of beef and supplied the entire SOPAC region of Whole Foods Market stores with beef for nearly a decade.

It was during this time that the Klutes realized the demand for this specialty beef. The two companies amicably parted ways after more than a decade of partnership. It left the Klutes motivated to supply the growing market which they helped to create with antibiotic-free, growth-hormone-free beef.

Flashing forward 12 years to present day, Nebraska Star Beef has eight employees, six of which are family.

In the course of the average year, the company ships more than 150,000 pounds of premium beef to customers from restaurants — like Ollie & Hobbes and Charred — to individual customers receiving frozen steaks, roasts and ground beef.

Product lines have grown to include conventional beef that makes up the Prestige product line, and American-style Wagyu, which is fed in the same manner as Angus cattle.

In addition to premium steaks, burger and other frozen cuts, Nebraska Star Beef also produces premium beef jerky and beef snack sticks under the Lucky Beef Jerky brand. Lucky Beef Jerky comes in six flavors in both slab style (traditional jerky) and premium all beef sticks.

“Beef jerky was one of the earliest market segmentations that we attempted," says Chandler Klute, Nebraska Star Beef partner. "It took a while to find our niche, but we couldn’t have landed better."

Sales have grown steadily over the years and Nebraska Star Beef's highest volume customers are Division 1 collegiate and professional athletic teams across the country.

"Supplying professional athletes with high quality performance fuel allows us to produce a jerky product with a nutritional panel we are proud of, and we don’t have to play pricing games with the C-store jerky brands," Klute said.

Seasoning was another product that was a shoe-in accessory product.

Nebraska Star Beef started out offering a single 7-ounce bottle of Signature seasoning. Over time, they’ve added: SPG, Signature Universal, Salt & Pepper, BBQ and Horseradish flavors to their line of steak seasonings and rubs. All flavors now come in 5-ounce and 24-ounce shaker bottles.

“We wanted to develop the ultimate steak seasoning, and Signature is still one of the company favorites," says Steve Johnson, who runs marketing and product development for the company. "Our Seasoning line in general has grown more than we ever imagined in the beginning."

The guys at Nebraska Star Beef are all hunters and have enjoyed making their own jerky at home for many years. After getting a start with steak seasonings, creating seasoning blends specifically for making jerky at home became a foregone conclusion. Today, Lucky DIY Jerky Making Kits are available in seven different flavors and each kit makes four 5-pound batches of jerky.

Nebraska Star Beef is the American dream realized for this family and they thoroughly enjoy working hard to keep it going and growing every day.

To learn more, visit nebraskastarbeef.com.