FAQ: For bicycle riders of any skill level, e-bikes offer safe, fun adventure year-round

When it comes to bike riding, choosing the right bike is a vital first step. And for many riders, e-bikes offer a next-level experience.

Riders choose e-bikes for a variety of reasons, but the most motivating force is how genuinely fun they make riding, says Trixie Koch, manager of Speedy Pete’s E-bikes in Lincoln.

“So many things that limit us from riding more regularly on an analog bike — injuries, hills, wind, fatigue — practically disappear on an e-bike,” Koch says. “You can still get plenty of exercise on an e-bike, but it doesn't feel like a chore.”

Studies have found that people on e-bikes put in more miles and gain more benefits because of the pleasure in the experience, Koch says.

“Our customers come back to us after riding for a while, and are thrilled to share just how huge a difference the bikes have made for them,” she says. “They love the freedom and feeling of adventure and become ‘bikers’ even if they never were before.”

First-timers, don’t worry. Below, Koch addresses frequently asked questions regarding e-bikes and how transformative they can be for riders.

What’s the difference between an e-bike and a regular bike?

Electric bikes have the same features as traditional bikes, with the addition of electric motors powered by lithium ion batteries. E-bikes offer varying levels of pedal assistance that allows greater accessibility of our trails for individuals dissuaded by regular cycling.

Are there different models, sizes, and speeds of e-bikes?

There is an array of models, sizes, speeds, frame styles, motors, components and accessories in the e-bike world to fit riders of all sizes and abilities. There are bikes for cruising, exercising, taking kids to daycare, hauling groceries home from the store, there are bikes built for commuting to work, and bikes for hitting off-road trails.

Can I test ride a bike?

Test rides are offered seven days a week on any model on our sales floor. We believe that, while we can present options and answer questions, riding is believing. A test ride will really tell a customer about what bike is going to offer the pedal assist options, frame geometries and handlebar setups that are the most comfortable on a rider's wrists, shoulders, and backs.

What is the difference between pedal assist and throttle?

A throttle moves the bike when the rider is not peddling, and is most often used to get the bike in motion from a dead stop, especially on an incline. Pedal assist works with the rider's peddling to amplify their efforts into more power and speed. There are different types of pedal assist that offer riders a wide range of motor support. A hub/rear driven bike provides ample boost to a rider, offering the easiest rides. A mid drive bike is more intuitive, duplicating the torque supplied by the rider.

How far can you go on a single charge?

A 500w hub/rear drive e-bike will generally get at least 40 miles per charge, but there are myriad conditions that will affect range, including the terrain (hilly or flat), rider and cargo weight, going into the wind, etc. A mid drive is a more efficient system of assistance, so it's common to see bikes with 70-80 miles per charge range on those bikes.

What is the maximum speed on an e-bike?

The maximum allowed speed that an e-bike can assist to — and still be used on the public trails and bike paths — is 20 mph via throttle, 28 mph via pedal assist. Most riders don't approach those top limits when riding for recreation, though a person riding unassisted can still go well over 30 mph on leg power alone.

Do I need a driver’s license, registration and insurance for an e-bike?

No license or registration is needed if the bike has operable pedals, a motor that is no more than 750w, and that has top assistance speeds of (throttle) 20mph / (PAS) 28 mph.

What does it cost to rent an e-bike?

Speedy Pete's rents e-bikes for $30/2 hours or $45/4 hours. (A refundable $100 deposit is taken at the beginning of the rental.)

Are e-bikes seasonal or can they be used year round, even in Nebraska?

E-bikes can be used year round, even in Nebraska, just like a traditional bike, with the benefit that you can spend less time out in the inclement weather.

Are e-bikes safe? Do they require wearing a helmet and the same safety gear as you would wear with a regular bike?

E-bikes carry the same risks as any biking adventure, so we definitely recommend wearing helmets and other safety gear — such as reflective clothing and lights when riding in the dawn/dusk/dark.

Is Speedy Pete’s the lone e-bike distributor/seller in Lincoln? Nebraska?

While traditional bike shops do stock a few e-bikes in the brands that they carry, Speedy Pete's is the only e-bike exclusive store in the region. We have customers visit us from Green Bay, Minneapolis, Bentonville, Denver, Kansas City and Chicago. We stock the largest selection of brands and models and have everything from full-suspension EMTB to cargo bikes, hunting bikes, touring, gravel, and commuter bikes, folding bikes and just plain fun recreational rides.

What makes Speedy Pete’s unique or special in the e-bikes market?

Speedy Pete's stocks a huge variety of bikes, and the ability to test ride any them before you purchase means you can be sure that the bike will be correctly and safely assembled for you, that it will fit you and be comfortable, and that you made a great choice for the type of riding you want to do.