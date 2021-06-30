Feeling hungry? Try one of Omaha's favorite bars and restaurants, chosen by W-H readers

At Curry in a Hurry drive-thru and eat-in restaurant, all curries and sides are made daily from scratch with fresh produce. While we are a quick service restaurant, we do not compromise the quality of our food.

FIRST PLACE: ROOFTOP BAR

The Takeoff Rooftop Bar

The Peregrine Omaha, 203 S. 18th St.

402-509-7901

Located on the eighth floor offering cityscape views to the west, north, and south. In addition to craft cocktails in a fun ambience, cozy up by the fire pit. The Takeoff is open seasonally Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., weather permitting.

WINNER: OUTDOOR PATIO

The Woodcliff Restaurant

980 County Road W, Fremont

402-721-2922

The Woodcliff Restaurant in Fremont is the perfect destination to escape the hustle of the big city and relax on our patio by the lake. Enjoy delicious food from our seasonal menu and a fantastic selection of wine, beer and cocktails. Visit our website for our menu and weekly specials.