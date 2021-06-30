 Skip to main content
Feeling hungry? Try one of Omaha's favorite bars and restaurants, chosen by W-H readers

After a challenging year for local eateries, many Omaha restaurants are open for business again. 

Whether you're new to the Omaha metro or just looking to broaden your dining horizons, you're sure to find something exciting at one of these local bars and restaurants voted as top picks by our readers in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

WINNER: DIVE BAR

Buck’s Bar & Grill

Spicy Chicken.jpg

27849 West Center Road, Waterloo

402-359-4322

www.bucksbarandgrill.com

Buck’s Bar & Grill is your favorite local dive bar. Experience a friendly, small town atmosphere with great food and the best original touring bands. Our menu is amazing, with delicious nightly food specials. Visit our website for our menu, upcoming live shows and ticket information. Join us for an evening of great food, cold brews and awesome music.

WINNER: INDIAN
Curry in a hurry logo.jpg

Curry in a Hurry

8303 Maple St.

531-999-3359

curryinahurry-indianrestaurant.business.site

At Curry in a Hurry drive-thru and eat-in restaurant, all curries and sides are made daily from scratch with fresh produce. While we are a quick service restaurant, we do not compromise the quality of our food.

FIRST PLACE: ROOFTOP BAR

The Takeoff Rooftop Bar

The Peregrine Omaha, 203 S. 18th St.

402-509-7901

www.theperegrineomaha.com

Located on the eighth floor offering cityscape views to the west, north, and south. In addition to craft cocktails in a fun ambience, cozy up by the fire pit. The Takeoff is open seasonally Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., weather permitting.

big bad wolf2.jpg
 WINNER: OUTDOOR PATIO

The Woodcliff Restaurant

980 County Road W, Fremont

402-721-2922

www.thewoodcliffrestaurant.com

The Woodcliff Restaurant in Fremont is the perfect destination to escape the hustle of the big city and relax on our patio by the lake. Enjoy delicious food from our seasonal menu and a fantastic selection of wine, beer and cocktails. Visit our website for our menu and weekly specials.

