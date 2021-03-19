Finding joy again: Process of grief involves working through pain, not avoiding it

Like all of nature, we experience many deaths and rebirths in our life.

Any painful loss is a death. As our loss begins to heal, we ask, “What does pain have to teach me?” Our grieving then becomes a way through death into new life. And on the other side of grief, we hopefully will find joy, gratitude and a new appreciation for life.

Expressions of sadness or anger alert us to the fact that we have not yet done our necessary “grief work.”

Healing is called grief work because it's just that — work. It is the process of going through, and not around, painful memories and feelings. Suppressing grief brings temporary relief but leaves us with lingering pain. Feeling grief brings immediate pain, but opens the way to lasting relief.

Coping with grief

Take time to express your feelings. Grief generally carries with it deep and intense feelings of sadness, anger, fear and guilt. The expression of these many feelings is the path to emotional and spiritual wholeness. Grief is natural sorrow, and the way to deal with it is to let it out. Eventually, we will heal even old losses never faced, if we give ourselves the time we need to remember and to mourn.