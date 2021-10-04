First timer? Don't sweat it. How to reduce anxiety when joining a group fitness class

We have spent the better part of the past weeks sending kids back to school or off to college. We have listened to their worries and tried to calm their fears.
We do not often consider how these same fears and anticipation affect adults as they make their way to their first group fitness class.
For many people, the idea of working out with 20+ people can be very daunting. Sometimes it’s enough to get us right up to the door before turning around to head to a treadmill instead. It may be those self-conscious feelings...
• What if I can’t keep up?
• What if I’m not strong enough or fast enough?
• What if everyone else knows each other?
I felt these same fears walking into my first group fitness class, which seems like forever ago.
I remember walking directly to the back corner and then mimicking exactly what the person next to me had set up just hoping that no one would notice me, and I would be able to complete the class with my dignity still intact.
Oh, but that was just too much to ask.
The gentleman who was standing next to me promptly announced my presence to the instructor and the rest of the class to let everyone know I was a newbie! I was mortified, until the instructor popped right in and said, “She’s not new, I’ve known her forever.”
It wasn’t true, but I couldn’t have been more grateful at that moment. The rest is history; as a group fitness instructor I always do my best to welcome everyone and keep in mind that anonymity may be just what a person is looking for.
Fortunately, there are a few simple tips to help alleviate anxiety prior to your first group fitness class:
ARRIVE EARLY
Showing up a few minutes early will allow you the opportunity to choose a place in the room that feels best to you. Perhaps you’re like me and want that space at the very back, or maybe you prefer to be right up front so you can see and hear the instructor well. You will also have the time to chat with the instructor quickly about what to expect as well as any modifications you might need.
TAKE A FRIEND
It’s always nice to have a familiar face there for support and accountability. It will be much more difficult to bail on the class when your friend is there too. It helps to have a friend who can laugh with you when you miss a step or cheer you on when you nail that pushup.
REMEMBER EVERYONE ELSE IS THERE FOR THEMSELVES
As hard as it may seem to believe, the other members in class aren’t there to judge. They are there to workout. They aren’t watching you; they are focused on getting the most out of their workout. Keep in mind they were new once too and would more than likely love to offer you support and encouragement!
COME BACK
Remember no one has their best performance on their first day. Show yourself grace and come back. Try out lots of classes and lots of instructors until you find the ones that make you feel successful and motivated. The only workout we regret is the one we do not do. Group fitness helps to motivate us, keep us accountable, and allows us to be part of a community. We would love to welcome you to class!
