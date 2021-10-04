First timer? Don't sweat it. How to reduce anxiety when joining a group fitness class

It wasn’t true, but I couldn’t have been more grateful at that moment. The rest is history; as a group fitness instructor I always do my best to welcome everyone and keep in mind that anonymity may be just what a person is looking for.

Fortunately, there are a few simple tips to help alleviate anxiety prior to your first group fitness class:

ARRIVE EARLY

Showing up a few minutes early will allow you the opportunity to choose a place in the room that feels best to you. Perhaps you’re like me and want that space at the very back, or maybe you prefer to be right up front so you can see and hear the instructor well. You will also have the time to chat with the instructor quickly about what to expect as well as any modifications you might need.

TAKE A FRIEND

It’s always nice to have a familiar face there for support and accountability. It will be much more difficult to bail on the class when your friend is there too. It helps to have a friend who can laugh with you when you miss a step or cheer you on when you nail that pushup.

REMEMBER EVERYONE ELSE IS THERE FOR THEMSELVES