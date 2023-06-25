At Omaha’s Zen Coffee Company, it’s all about the people — and the vibes.
“Our coffee community is everything at Zen,” says owner Abby McLeay. “I have met so many wonderful people through Zen. I cherish those relationships so much.”
With three Omaha locations, Zen boasts the largest coffee menu in Omaha, in addition to a variety of one-of-a-kind offerings, including their famous coffee and toast flights.
“Our flights bring in folks from across the globe,” McLeay says. “It’s such a fun experience to try many new options in a cool and fun setting.”
Also on the menu: a variety of teas, smoothies, energy drinks and lemonades, plus a full bakery with pastries, toasts and goodies. Starting this month, Zen now offers a mobile coffee cart for catering events.
Zen is a home for regulars and first-time customers alike, McLeay says.
“Our goal is to help you find your Zen,” she says. “Tell us what you like, and we’ll be happy to find the perfect match. We want Zen to feel like home, and everyone that comes into Zen becomes family.”