At Omaha’s Zen Coffee Company, it’s all about the people — and the vibes.

Zen Coffee Company 2505 S 133rd Plaza, 531-466-5134 2504 Farnam St., 402-452-3085 10309 Pacific St. www.zencoffeecompany.com

“Our coffee community is everything at Zen,” says owner Abby McLeay. “I have met so many wonderful people through Zen. I cherish those relationships so much.”

With three Omaha locations, Zen boasts the largest coffee menu in Omaha, in addition to a variety of one-of-a-kind offerings, including their famous coffee and toast flights.

“Our flights bring in folks from across the globe,” McLeay says. “It’s such a fun experience to try many new options in a cool and fun setting.”

Also on the menu: a variety of teas, smoothies, energy drinks and lemonades, plus a full bakery with pastries, toasts and goodies. Starting this month, Zen now offers a mobile coffee cart for catering events.

Zen is a home for regulars and first-time customers alike, McLeay says.