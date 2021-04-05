Follow her passions: Marian’s Humanities Scholar Program expands students’ horizons

Principal Susie Sullivan said she knows many students pursuing a more STEM-based education at Marian feel they are on a “science track.” She and the social studies department thought it would be helpful if students interested in the humanities could have a similar path.

“We have always been strong in the humanities, however, a special emphasis is an added result of the program,” Sullivan said. “With all the emphasis our society puts on STEM, we did not want the humanities to get lost in the discussion. We want to expose students to the humanities subjects to increase their critical thinking and the ability to look at everything with a different lens. The humanities subjects make us all more human.”

The program, which officially opened in January 2020, allows students to follow a “humanities track" starting their sophomore year, when they begin with the Introduction to the Humanities course.

“The Introduction to the Humanities class is an introduction to the major disciplines in the humanities,” said social studies teacher Jillian Roger, who teaches the course. “Students will spend two weeks learning the basics of each of the following disciplines: philosophy, art and music, history, literature and language, and religion and ethics.”