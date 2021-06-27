Food Bank for the Heartland collaborates with rural Nebraska pantry to fight summer hunger

Volunteers (Storjohann also volunteers at the Atkinson-Stuart pantry) organized and distributed the food boxes. They also helped carry the boxes to clients’ vehicles. Three hours after opening, 180 families had received food. Just two boxes of produce and two gallons of milk remained, said Linda Nekuda, volunteer director.

Nekuda said it is not unusual for people to arrive several hours before the pantry opens. “People are in need,” she said. “We see this many (people) at every food pantry.”

They’re also grateful, she added.

“People are appreciative. They tell me, ‘Thank you. This really helps.’”

Food insecurity doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age, gender or where people live, said Jake Kampschneider, Food Bank for the Heartland community and partner support representative. Since March 15, 2020, the Food Bank has distributed more than 38 million meals in Nebraska and western Iowa — an 89% increase over the average of the previous four years.

“We’re encouraged by the signs of relief we see and hope to return to a new normal,” he said. “However, the impact of COVID-19 will linger beyond the pandemic. More seniors, families and children face food insecurity — and for the first time for many.”